Intermediate Ring Road: Fear of land acquisition grips owners within 210 km

Bengaluru: The government has proposed to expand the existing roads in the name of 'Intermediate Ring Road', and the owners of many properties on the roadside are now afraid of land acquisition.

The width of the ring road has been mandated to be 90 meters, and thousands of buildings along the 210 km stretch are now likely to be razed. The state government issued this notification on March 16 before the announcement of the Election Code of Conduct. The existing roads are combined and called Intermediate Ring Road.

This road will pass through Bidadi, Anekal, Varthur, Whitefield, Nelamangala and Begur. According to the new notification, no new development works can be undertaken within the 210 km radius. This road also passes through BDA.

Between Chandapura and Budigere Cross, most of the buildings are raised on the road side. Property owners have now converted most of their agricultural land to residential and commercial use, and land values have also increased. However, as per this notification, the owner has to give up this land. The power to acquire adjoining properties for the road has been given to the concerned authority in the notification.

In the meantime, the 'Circular Intermediate Ring' road proposal proposed in 2007 has been abandoned and the Intermediate Ring Road project has been undertaken to expand the existing roads with a new name. Over 4,100 acres of land worth Rs 15,000 crore has been denotified from the old scheme. However, the government has not used the word 'denotification'.

Experts say that the new notification has 3 wrong points. These roads are under the master plan prepared by various government authorities. However, imposing a 90 meter rule is not correct. This will prevent a large number of properties from being made illegal.

Secondly, although some parts of the new alignment of the Intermediate Ring Road are under the supervision of the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLT) or the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the permission of both these authorities has not been obtained. Thirdly, the Intermediate Ring Road and the Peripheral Ring Road run parallel to each other between Chandapura and Budigere Cross.An official of the Urban Development Department said that the earlier project was abandoned because it was easier to expand the existing road than to build a new road.