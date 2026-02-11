International Big Cats Alliance summit concludes at Bandipur amid farmer protests

Chamarajanagar, : The three-day International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) summit, organised under the technical and financial cooperation programme of the Union Government, concluded on Wednesday at Bandipur in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The summit brought together senior forest officials and wildlife experts from across the world to deliberate on key issues related to conservation of big cats and their habitats. Detailed discussions were held on topics such as management of human–elephant conflict, role of local communities in forest and wildlife protection, restoration of ecosystems, habitat management, anti-poaching strategies and strengthening of wildlife protection laws.

A total of 39 delegates from 23 countries participated in the event. As part of the summit, the foreign representatives visited various locations within the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. They were taken to anti-poaching camps, water conservation structures, solar-powered borewells and grassland restoration sites where invasive lantana weeds had been removed. The delegates also interacted with frontline forest staff and appreciated the conservation initiatives being implemented in the region.

While the Bandipur leg of the summit concluded on Wednesday, the remaining sessions of the programme will be held at Nagarahole National Park over the next two days.

Farmers protest against summit

However, the summit witnessed protests from local farmer organisations. Office-bearers of the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association (Samyukta Netritva) staged a demonstration in Gundlupet opposing the event. The protesters gathered near the old travellers’ bungalow and raised slogans against the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmer leader Honnuru Prakash alleged that the summit was the first step towards privatising the Bandipur forest in the name of global conservation. He criticised the Central Government for signing agreements with 24 countries and demanded that farmer representatives be allowed to meet the visiting delegates.

Another leader, Manju Kiran, claimed that western nations were trying to monetise Indian forests under the guise of conservation. He warned that Bandipur might soon be commercialised with entry fees and restrictions.

When farmers attempted to march towards the summit venue, police stopped them citing security reasons. Despite warnings from officials, protesters tried to block the national highway, following which police detained them as a precautionary measure and shifted them to Terakanambi police station.