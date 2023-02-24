International Children’s Film Festival to be held till Feb 26

Bengaluru: 'Ullas School of Cinema' has started the 'Bangalore International Children's Film Festival' from this year with the aim of providing a platform for children's films. The first film festival is being dedicated to Puneeth Rajkumar with the tag line 'Appu Makkala Chitrotsava'.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Minister V Somanna wished the best by launching the 'Bangalore International Children's Film Festival'.

The event will be held for five days from February 22 to 26. Selected children's films are also to be honoured with awards in 12 different categories. In the five-day film festival, movies in many languages including Kannada, French, Korean, Japanese and Spanish will be screened.