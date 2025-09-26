Interview: Shaping the future of Indian tourism with Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Coucnil

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, The Hans India spoke with,Jyoti Mayal a tourism policy expert and advisor to several state governments, about the emerging trends in the global tourism landscape and how India can position itself as a leading destination.

Q1. What are some of the key tourism trends you see shaping the industry?

A: Globally, the sector is being redefined by three large trends: experiential tourism, digital-first experience, and sustainable travel. Post-pandemic, tourists no longer look for mere sightseeing; they seek immersive, meaningful interactions with local populations. Sustainability is also just as important green stays, carbon-neutral holidays, and nature-positive travel are going mainstream. Technology, ranging from AI-driven itineraries to digital payment systems, is the other large driver redefining convenience and reach

Q2. How is the Indian travel and tourism sector aligning with global shifts such as sustainable travel, digital adoption, and experiential tourism?

A: India is in a transition phase. On the sustainability side, places such as Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh have launched eco-tourism circuits. Digital inclusion has picked up pace with the help of UPI and app-based reservations, which simplify travel for even global tourists. Experiential tourism is gaining momentum through Northeast homestays, wellness retreats in Uttarakhand, and cultural immersion schemes in Rajasthan. The difficulty is consistency we require stronger requirements and country-wide coordination to make sure that these moves achieve scale.

Q3. How can India leverage its cultural and heritage strengths to attract more global tourists in line with these new trends?

A: India's largest strength is its heritage and cultural diversity. However, to unlock this to its full potential, we must go beyond displaying monuments and festivals. For example, marketing heritage walking tours, food trails, craft workshops, and storytelling tours can build deeper, experiential offerings. Sustaining UNESCO heritage with local community experiences guarantees that tourism trickle-downs benefit local artisans and small enterprises. If positioned correctly, India can be marketed not only as a place to "see," but a place to "learn and experience."

Q4. What are the key areas where you feel government intervention is most required?

A: Infrastructure and regulation. Good roads, clean facilities, and last-mile connectivity are not negotiable if we have to attract global tourists. We also require robust regulatory guidelines for homestays, adventure sports, and eco-tourism so that safety and quality standards are consistent. Moreover, streamlining visa procedures, increasing e-visas, and targeted international publicity can be game changers. Government intervention should be limited to enabling the ecosystem, and innovation should be left to the private sector. The government should focus on ensuring safety, promoting women empowerment to make tourism and destinations more secure, and fostering inclusivity by welcoming differently-abled individuals among both workers and visitors.

Q5. What role can industry associations and academic institutions play in bridging the skilling gap?

A:The tourism workforce requires a combination of soft skills and technical training from foreign language competency to e-marketing and sustainable tourism practices. Industry associations can define demand-led skills, and academic institutions can create short, modular programs that equip students with real-world-ready skills. Industry-academia-government collaborations like Singapore's could assist India in creating a globally competitive workforce. Finally, skilling is the key that will make or break India's ability to achieve its lofty tourism growth goals.