Investigation Update: Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspect Tracked Through CCTV Footage

The investigation into the March 1 blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe has progressed significantly with the aid of CCTV footage capturing crucial moments surrounding the incident. The suspect, believed to be linked to the blast, was caught on camera disembarking from a bus near the cafe, concealing his identity with a white handkerchief. Despite efforts to obscure his face with a cap, mask, and glasses, the suspect has been identified through surveillance footage.



The Bengaluru Police has meticulously mapped the suspect's movements around the Rameshwaram Cafe area using CCTV footage, endeavoring to trace the routes taken to and from the scene of the blast. Additionally, authorities have seized a digital video recorder (DVR) from the cafe and scanned footage from nearby establishments for further clues.

A pivotal development emerged when fresh CCTV footage revealed the suspect approaching the cafe with a bag suspected to contain an Intensive Explosive Device (IED). Investigators believe the blast was orchestrated by detonating the IED using a timer.

The gravity of the situation prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating the potential involvement of broader security implications. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar affirmed the identification of the suspect, estimating their age to be between 28 to 30 years.

In response to the incident, the Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act, signaling the severity of the offense. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reiterated the commitment to apprehending the perpetrator swiftly, disclosing the acquisition of multiple CCTV footage recordings related to the blast.

Investigating agencies are exploring various angles, including potential business rivalries and preemptive strikes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Despite the complexities involved, authorities remain resolute in their pursuit of justice and the restoration of public safety in Bengaluru.