Investigations already underway: Home Minister

Bengaluru: "We will not think otherwise even for a minute when it comes to arresting or investigating against all those who are involved in the multi-crore Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, we will not care whoever it is," said Home Minister of Karnataka Aragha Jnanendra.

Addressing a press conference soon after Additional Director General of Police (recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested on Monday afternoon, Home Minister said investigations are going on already even before the directive of the courts, all investigations will be done with a high degree of transparency. It is true I had said on the floor of the house that there was no evidence of any scam some weeks back, but at that point in time there was indeed no evidence, but now we have all the evidence to nail those officials who are involved. "My doubts about the scam were confirmed after we learnt through intelligence that the OMR sheet in the exams was rigged, which was immediately brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

During the investigations, it has been established that ADGP Amrit Paul had used his official power to shut off the CCTV coverage at the examination hall for the entire morning session of the examination hall at Kalburgi for facilitating the rigging of OMR sheets. This has been told to the investigating officers by two other officials of the police department including DySP and others.

CM reacts

'We are committed to cleanse the entire system through an unbiased and uncompromising probe', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function, CM Bommai said, "The CID has been given a free hand to investigate the PSI recruitment scam. They have taken action based on the evidence. Our government will act against the guilty even if it happens to be top officials." "The earlier governments had not bothered to investigate even when voices were raised against such scams during their regime," Bommai said.