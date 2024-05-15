BJP wants to scrap Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Bolangir: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to scrap the Constitution and also the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits and backward class.

Addressing an election rally in Bolangir, Rahul said if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector. He said if the Constitution ends, then the rights of common people, their land, the reservation system and public sector firms will also come to an end. Rahul warned the people that the country would be controlled by 22 billionaires following the “destruction” of the Constitution.

“BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,” he said, pointing to the Constitution in his hand.