- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
BJP wants to scrap Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
Bolangir: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to scrap the Constitution and also the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits and backward class.
Addressing an election rally in Bolangir, Rahul said if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector. He said if the Constitution ends, then the rights of common people, their land, the reservation system and public sector firms will also come to an end. Rahul warned the people that the country would be controlled by 22 billionaires following the “destruction” of the Constitution.
“BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,” he said, pointing to the Constitution in his hand.
