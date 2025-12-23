IOV and CROTIS India Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Quality and Trust of Valuers in India’s Property Ownership Services Marketplace

Bengaluru: The Institution of Valuers (IOV) and CROTIS, India an ownership services marketplace powered by Chennai based 5gX Global Proptech Pvt Ltd, have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening professional governance, quality assurance, and trust of valuers across India’s property ownership ecosystem.

The collaboration establishes a structured mechanism through which IOV will support CROTIS India in verifying the credentials, qualifications, and professional standing of valuers registered or intending to register on the CROTIS India marketplace. The initiative seeks to promote a safe, transparent, and verified ownership services marketplace for corporates and other end-users seeking valuation and allied ownership services.

Commenting on the partnership, a statement of Dr.Vinay Goel, Hon. Gen. Secretary, IOV said, “This collaboration with CROTIS reflects IOV’s commitment to strengthening professional governance, ethical conduct, and quality assurance as India advances toward Viksit Bharat - 2047. As property ownership and valuation services become more central to a growing economy, it is essential that professional standards, verification, and guidance remain firmly anchored. Through this agreement, IOV seeks to ensure that valuers are equipped, governed, and future-ready to contribute responsibly to the nation’s development.”

The collaboration also focuses on supporting valuers through professional guidance, recognised standards, advisories, research, and ethical oversight, ensuring that valuation services delivered as part of broader ownership services remain aligned with established professional frameworks.

From the marketplace perspective, 5gX / CROTIS highlighted the evolving needs of a fast-growing economy. a statement from SM Sundaram, CEO, CROTIS India, said, “As India’s GDP expands, the property ecosystem is witnessing increasingly diverse and sophisticated ownership needs across retail, corporate, and institutional segments. CROTIS is designed as an ownership services marketplace that can respond to these emerging demands with transparency and structure. Partnering with the Institution of Valuers enables us to ensure that this growth is supported by professionally governed, trusted valuation services across the spectrum of ownership requirements.”

The MoU was signed on the occasion of 56th IVC event held at Raipur between 18th-20th December 2025. Building Trust and Professional Excellence

By aligning professional governance with a digital ownership services marketplace, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment by IOV and CROTIS India to enhance accountability, consistency, and transparency across property ownership services in India. The partnership is expected to benefit valuers, corporates, and end-users alike, while reinforcing confidence in professionally governed ownership services