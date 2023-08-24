Live
- BRICS rejects 'double standards' in countering terrorism
- Chandrayaan-3 success not just a milestone for India but for global space research too says PM Narendra Modi
- The Rise of Online Investment Platforms: Transforming the Way We Invest
- BJP to come up with new apps as part of its new social media campaign strategy
- Organised crime syndicate case: Delhi court acquits Neeraj Bawana, Rambeer Shokeen, others
- Congress announces general secretaries and secretaries for Chhattisgarh
- Karnataka High Court to Revisit Excessive Fares Case After Ride-Hailing Companies Charge Extra
- Pilot says Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, slams BJP
- Priyanka Gandhi appeals Centre to declare rain led destruction in Himachal as natural calamity
- Vijayan addresses poll rally; remains mum on row over dealings of daughter's firm
Just In
Jilted lover knives girl
In a daylight murder, a 20-year-old girl identified as Gowri, was knifed to death by Padmaraj of Buntwal.
Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): In a daylight murder, a 20-year-old girl identified as Gowri, was knifed to death by Padmaraj of Buntwal. The incident shocked the townspeople in a small lane beside the women's police station. The victim died on the way to the hospital due to excess blood loss. She sustained a wide knife cut on her throat.
Speaking to Hans India Circle Inspector of the Puttur town Shivashankar told that the assailant Padmaraj is working as a driver of earthmoving equipment. He has been since arrested in a swift action by the police team. He was arrested near Mavinakatte in Buntwal taluk in less than few hours. Inspector Uday Ravi and the officers of Puttur police station swung into action within minutes and arrested Padmaraj.
According to the initial investigations Padmaraj had made amorous advances towards Gowri who was working as an attendant in a fancy store near the Bus Stand in Puttur Town. Gowri had turned down his advances which had enraged Padmaraj and took the extreme step of killing her when she was on her way to home on Thursday afternoon.