Jilted lover knives girl

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): In a daylight murder, a 20-year-old girl identified as Gowri, was knifed to death by Padmaraj of Buntwal. The incident shocked the townspeople in a small lane beside the women's police station. The victim died on the way to the hospital due to excess blood loss. She sustained a wide knife cut on her throat.

Speaking to Hans India Circle Inspector of the Puttur town Shivashankar told that the assailant Padmaraj is working as a driver of earthmoving equipment. He has been since arrested in a swift action by the police team. He was arrested near Mavinakatte in Buntwal taluk in less than few hours. Inspector Uday Ravi and the officers of Puttur police station swung into action within minutes and arrested Padmaraj.

According to the initial investigations Padmaraj had made amorous advances towards Gowri who was working as an attendant in a fancy store near the Bus Stand in Puttur Town. Gowri had turned down his advances which had enraged Padmaraj and took the extreme step of killing her when she was on her way to home on Thursday afternoon.