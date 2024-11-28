Kalasa-Banduri project: DCM appeals to Union Minister to expedite environmental clearance

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called upon Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav, to expedite environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project in Karnataka.

The DCM met the Union Minister in Delhi and submitted an appeal to expedite the forest and wildlife clearance for Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme and forest clearance for Banduri Nala Diversion scheme.

“Kalasa-Bandura is a critical project for the people of Karnataka. Despite adherence to all statutory and procedural requirements, Karnataka’s proposal continues to face delays. It is imperative to resolve this at the earliest to avoid further impact on this vital project,” the DCM said in the letter.

The 80th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife had deferred, in a meeting held in October 2024, Karnataka’s proposal to use 10.88 hectares of forest land for the Kalasa project in Western Ghats. The Board had directed Karnataka to submit a written representation addressing legal issues raised in the meeting.

The National Board for Wildlife had rejected Karnataka’s proposal citing legal disputes between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra related to Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award, which was pending before the Supreme Court.

However, Karnataka had contested the decision of the National Board for Wildlife stating that the Supreme Court does not restrain Karnataka from proceeding with the project. Karnataka had also stated that the 10.68 hectares of forest land needed for the project was not part of the wild life sanctuary but was part of the tiger corridor. Karnataka had also listed out the benefits of the project stating that it would provide a water body for the wildlife in the area.

“Karnataka has reduced the forest land requirement for the Kalasa project from the original 258 hectares, which was approved in-principle in 2003, to just 26.92.

We also reduced the forest land requirement for Bandura project from 243 hectares to 28.44 hectares. This reflects our commitment to conservation. It is in the state’s interest that the Union government has to ensure that this project is cleared without any further delay,” the letter urged.