Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"

Davangere: A Kalyani (traditional stepwell) constructed near Honda Circle in Old Davangere as part of the Smart City project has remained inaccessible to the public, even a year after its inauguration by MP GM Siddeshwar during the BJP government's tenure. The lack of maintenance has led to the Kalyani falling into disrepair, prompting concerns from citizens.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, members of the Environment Protection Forum gathered to clean the Kalyani. Girish Devaramane, an office bearer of the forum, highlighted that the Kalyani was built under the Davangere Smart City Project, costing over two crores. Despite being inaugurated, it has not yet been handed over to the Metropolitan Corporation.

Devaramane called on the district administration to open the Kalyani to the public promptly. The Kalyani, designed similarly to the monuments in Hampi, features beautiful pillars and a square shape, with a central water fountain. Unfortunately, the fountain motors have broken, rendering it non-operational. Previously, the area housed a useless pit, which was transformed into the Kalyani as part of the Smart City initiative. While Smart City officials are willing to hand over the Kalyani to the corporation, local corporation members have not responded adequately to the situation.

Residents , expressed disappointment over the lack of proper management for the Kalyani, considering it an unfortunate outcome for an otherwise noteworthy Smart City project.