Kannada TV Stars Face Legal Heat Over Social Media Stunt

Bengaluru : Two familiar names from Kannada television, Rajath Kishan and Vinay Gowda, have found themselves in hot water with the law. The Basaveshwaranagar Police have filed an FIR against the pair, citing a violation of the Arms Act after they featured a machete in a social media reel. Authorities are cracking down on such content, stressing that no weapons, real or fake can be showcased online.

Rajath, a contestant from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, and Vinay, who appeared in Season 10, are currently teammates on another reality show. Known for their on-screen antics, the friends decided to spice up their latest reel with what turned out to be a fake machete. While the video might have been meant as harmless fun, it caught attention, landing them in legal trouble.

The incident has put a spotlight on the police’s heightened scrutiny of social media. Even though the machete Rajath and Vinay waved around wasn’t real, officials aren’t taking chances. They’ve made it clear that items like sickles, machetes, or guns have no place in reels, fake or not.