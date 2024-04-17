Kannadigas won't tolerate rowdyism in politics: Bommai

Haveri: Saying that the people of Kannadigas would not tolerate rowdyism in politics, former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not that big to give suggestions to former prime minister H D Devegowda.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he condemned the chaos created by the women Congress workers during a meeting in Tumkur in which Devegowda had participated. Freedom of expression was allowed in democracy but it was highly condemnable that disturbances had been created in the JDS-NDA campaign meeting which amounted to disrespect to the proud Kannadiga former PM. Creating disturbance was not the culture of Kannadigas and the people were watching everything. Devegowda had fought for the sake of Karnataka by setting aside the party affiliation.

He said former CM HD Kumaraswamy has already clarified regarding his statement. In fact, a number of Congress leaders had given derogatory statements on women. AICC General Secretary and incharge of Karnataka affairs Ranadip Surjewala had recently made adverse comments on women and let the Congress party issue clarification about it. The atrocities on women had increased in the incumbent Congress government regime and let them first stop it. Asked about the CM's remarks on Devegowda, Bommai said Siddaramaiah was not such a big leader to advise the former PM. In fact, there was no senior leader to give suggestions to Devegowda. He said the results of lok sabha election would make a big impact on the state politics.