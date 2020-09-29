Karnataka: 30% surge in heart attacks due to Covid lockdown

Bengaluru: Doctors in the state capital have reported a 30 percent surge in cases of heart attacks in the last two months. The related factors like mental stress, economic difficulties, a sedentary lifestyle and bad diet imposed by the lockdown are credited to have accentuated the increase in the cases.



Dr. Sreekanth Shetty, Head - Interventional Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital stated that several heart attack victims have also been delaying coming to a hospital due to fear of Covid infection and therefore having a complicated course of recovery because of lack of timely treatment.

"In the first few months of the lockdown, there was a drastic fall in the number of heart attack patients. There were many reasons for this, like reduced stress levels due to staying at home and getting more rest and heart attack victims not coming to hospitals for treatment due to Covid fears. Lack of prompt care saw a spike in sudden deaths at home. However, the wheel has turned full circle. As levels of mental stress, frustration and insecurities among people rise due to financial anxiety, job losses, salary cuts, unregulated working hours, etc., we are now witnessing a surge in heart-attack cases in the late phase of the pandemic. This is due to the pandemic induced stress on people," he said.

Sharing his experience at Sakra hospital he added that there has been a 30 percent increase in the number of heart attack patients coming for treatment in the months of August and September, compared to the same period last year. While heart patients are still shying away from elective procedures, admissions in the emergency ward have risen for heart attacks.

"Patients with pre-existing heart disease are at the highest risk of mortality due to Covid infection. It has been seen to affect the heart in various ways. One, when the lung is severely affected, extremely low oxygen levels depress functioning of the heart. Two, the virus can cause low blood pressure which in turn can also affect the heart. Third, the virus can trigger a severe inflammatory response which also involves the heart. Fourth, Covid can cause clotting in the arteries and veins of the body, leading to heart attacks, brain strokes, limb gangrene, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Covid can also directly affect the heart, causing myocarditis, a potentially life-threatening condition. Also, certain types of heart arrhythmias are seen to happen in Covid patients which can cause death. Worse, Covid can affect the heart in patients with no prior cardiovascular problems and they can face the same complications," Shetty explained.

The fear of Covid infection has also restricted heart patients from going to the hospital. The hospital said that several patients have preferred to take video consultations to take guidance.