Karnataka BJP chief credits PM Modi for global popularity of yoga

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the credit for making yoga popular worldwide goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media after participating in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra emphasised, "IDY is celebrated not only in India but also by many other countries, and the credit for it goes to Prime Minister Modi."

"It is not enough to practice yoga for just one day; it has to be inculcated as a lifestyle. Yoga results in good health and mental well-being. Yoga has a rich history of 6,000 years. In modern times, where relationships between humans are deteriorating and people are struggling with mental and physical issues, Yoga plays an important role in breaking this vicious cycle," Vijayendra opined.

Former Deputy CM and BJP MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan said, "Yoga is a gift to the world from Bharat. This contribution by Prime Minister Modi has received worldwide appreciation. Yoga is a ray of hope for all."

Kannada actor Vicky Varun was also present on the occasion.