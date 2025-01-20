Live
Karnataka BJP Internal Rift: MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi Calls State President Vijayendra A 'Child'
Internal tensions surface in Karnataka BJP as MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi publicly criticizes state president BY Vijayendra, highlighting growing factionalism within the party leadership.
Internal discord within Karnataka's BJP leadership has come to the forefront after Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi publicly challenged state president BY Vijayendra's authority during a rally in Belagavi. Jarkiholi dismissed Vijayendra as inexperienced, predicting a short tenure for his presidency while reaffirming loyalty to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
The confrontation stemmed from Vijayendra's earlier criticism of Jarkiholi in Koppal, where he had cautioned the MLA to "control his tongue" when speaking about Yediyurappa, Vijayendra's father. The state president emphasized Yediyurappa's significant role in building the party alongside Ananth Kumar, contrasting it with Jarkiholi's relatively recent party membership.
In response, Jarkiholi accused Vijayendra of spreading misinformation and boldly challenged him to set a date for a confrontation in Shikaripura, offering to appear there without security personnel. Vijayendra had suggested that Jarkiholi should address any concerns about party operations with Delhi leadership rather than making public statements about Yediyurappa.
The exchange reveals deeper divisions within the Karnataka BJP, with reports suggesting the party has split into two distinct factions. This public display of discord underscores the growing tensions among the party's state leadership, potentially impacting its political stability in the region.