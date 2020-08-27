Karnataka BJP MLC AH Vishwanath calls Tipu Sultan 'son of soil'

Bengaluru: In a statement contrary to the party's stand, newly nominated Karnataka BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Wednesday hailed controversial 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan as a "son of this soil" who fought against the British for freedom.

Vishwanath who defected to BJP after rebelling against the Congress-JD(S) alliance last year, also openly expressed his Ministerial aspirations.

"...in the south there was Tipu Sultan... these are the people who sounded the bugle for the country's freedom, similarly Sangolli Rayanna (18th Century warrior and freedom fighter in Kittur) too...for their love towards freedom and sacrifice, we, this country have to bow down our heads," he told reporters here.

When pointed out that his party BJP has a different view on Tipu, the MLC said it was a different matter.

"Tipu Sultan does not belong to any party or cast or religion. Tipu Sultan is the son of this soil, so he should not be belittled, by limiting him to any religion," he said.

Soon after coming to power in Karnataka , the BJP government had scrapped the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, an annual government event the party had been opposing since 2015 when it was launched during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah.

The BJP and right-wing organisations have been strongly opposing Tipu, calling the erstwhile Mysuru king a "religious bigot".