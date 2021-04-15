Karnataka Bypolls: Mangli Campaigns For BJP Candidate In Maski 

Singer Mangli, who became famous in Karnataka after singing the Telugu version of "Roberrt" movie song 'Kanne Adhirindi" took part in the election canvassing at Raichur. She canvassed on behalf of BJP candidate Prathap Gowda Patil for the byelections at Maski of Raichur district.

To attract the votes of Banjara community, Mangli who belongs to the same community was roped in to canvass for the upcoming byelections. Prathap Gowda Patil and Mangli canvassed in full swing at Adavi bhavi thanda. As Mangli's car entered the village, her car was showered with flower petals and crackers were burst, extending a grand welcome to the singer. A Huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer.

During canvassing, Mangli who spoke in Banjaran language, appealed to the people to cast their votes to Prathap Gowda Patil and make him win at least by a lead of 25,000 votes. The singer, who spoke a few words in Kannada, also said that it is easy to learn Kannada and promised that she would soon learn the language.

While conveying her best Ugadi wishes to the crowd, she entertained the crowd by singing the song "Kannu Hodiyaaka" from the movie Darshan's "Roberrt". Mangli's song has created sensation both in Kannada and Telugu states.