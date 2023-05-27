Karnataka Cabinet Takes Oath

Bengaluru: “Our new cabinet has been well balanced in composition, we have appointed 33 Cabinet Ministers, following a specific set of criteria. Rather than appointing first-time winners, we have chosen to include those who have won elections three or four times, both seasoned politicians and fresh faces. This diverse cabinet reflects our commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people who have shown immense support to us. Our primary objective is to deliver on our promises and ensure the welfare of the people” said Chief Minister S Siddaramiah today.

After participating in the oath-taking ceremony as a cabinet minister, Siddaramaiah emphasized our dedication to fulfilling five key promises in the new cabinet. “These promises have been meticulously outlined and will guide our actions.

While we have striven to create a balanced representation, it is important to acknowledge that certain districts, including Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Haveri, have not received ministerial positions. We understand that this may cause some discontent, but we assure you that decisions were made based on a standardized process”.