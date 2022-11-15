Karnataka changes dome-like structures on bus stops in Mysuru

Mysuru: After being warned by Hindu activists and the BJP MP for Mysuru Kodagu Pratap Simha, authorities in Karnataka have changed the shape of dome-like structures atop bus stops in the city.

The activists and the MP claimed that the three domes, one big and two smaller ones, had given the bus stops the look of a mosque.

The authorities have now erected a "kalash" (sacred pot) on the domes overnight.

The bus stops are located in Mysuru's Krishnaraja Assembly constituency.

The MP had given a deadline of four days to bring down the dome-like structures.

He added that if they were not demolished, he would do it himself with a JCB.