Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai flays state Congress President Shivakumar for refusing Covid test

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday flayed state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for refusing to undergo Covid-19 tests.

"Without seeing our concern, Shivakumar has spoken at his will, it shows his culture," he said.



While interacting with reporters, he said: "The government is concerned about the health of Shivakumar. He had walked for so long and it was necessary to conduct his tests. The health checkup of all those who are taking part in padayatra is important."



Carrying out tests on him and others is the duty of the Health department. He is not understanding this, it can't be helped, he added. "The cases will be lodged against those who participate in padayatra besides those who flout Covid guidelines."



Once the case is registered, automatically the law will take its own course. Whichever action is supposed to be taken under particular IPC sections, they would be initiated. There is no discrimination between a big leader and common man here, he stated.

Based on the situation evolving out of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the decisions of lockdown and restrictions are taken. "As we are seeing 12,000 cases have been reported in the state. In Bengaluru, the cases have reached 9,000 marks. The state is recording a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent and in Bengaluru it is 10 per cent. We are in third position in the country. There is a need to take more precautionary measures in the state," he explained.

Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and 30 others on Monday carried out Padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu Project by the government despite curfew orders.

The case has been registered in Sathanur police station of Ramnagar district. The case has been lodged under IPC Sections 141 (by means of criminal force or show of criminal force to compel any person to do what he is legally bound to do), 143 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance) and 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others). They have also been booked under the Disaster Management Act.



Home Minister Aragra Jnanedra has stated that if at all there is any situation arises to announce lockdown in the state, the Congress should be held responsible for carrying out padayatra during this time.



State Congress has launched a 10-day padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project by the ruling BJP government in the state. The padayatra was inaugurated on Sunday and it has entered its second day. Thousands of people are participating in the protest causing worry of a rapid spread of pandemic. Congress leaders, however, justified that BJP is trying to show wrong numbers and scuttle padayatra. They have also questioned that BJP central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have participated in rallies in Uttar Pradesh defying Covid norms.