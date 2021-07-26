Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces his resignation, thanks the central leadership

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has finally announced his resignation and asserted he would meet the governor in the afternoon and submit his resignation. He was speaking at an event organised on Monday to mark the completion of two years as the fourth Chief Minister of Karnataka said that he had successfully run the government for two years.



He said despite many challenges during covid‌. he successfully led the government for two years and thanked the central leadership for giving him this opportunity. "Former Prime Minister Vajpayee once said he would give a ministerial post at the Center. But I told him that I would stay in Karnataka. I owe so much to these people, " said Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa said he was not resigning out of grief and that Modi, Amit Shah, and Nadda had given him the post of CM with a two-year agreement. He thanked them on this occasion.



It is well known that there has been a lot of speculation over the last few days on the change of leadership in Karnataka. However, Yediyurappa, who has always been sensitive to these, has made it clear that he will abide by the directives of the party leadership. He said he would work for the development of the party for another 10-15 years whether he is in power or not. It seems that he is resigning recently on the orders of the BJP leadership.



Yediyurappa, 78, was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26, 2019. But in these two years, he has faced many problems. The BJP government has been faced repeated criticisms from the opposition over the government's failures on several occasions, such as the rains, floods, and the corona crisis.