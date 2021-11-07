  • Menu
Karnataka Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen
Timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard has saved the lives of seven fishermen in distress after a fishing boat caught fire near Karwar.

Mangaluru: Timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard has saved the lives of seven fishermen in distress after a fishing boat caught fire near Karwar.

The Coast Guard Karnataka team rescued the fishermen and put off the fire in the boat on Friday, a Coast Guard release here said.

It was around 10 pm the marine rescue sub centre (MRSC), New Mangalore received information about IFB Varda being caught in a fire. The Coastal Guard rescue vessel C 155 went to the spot and rescued the seven fishermen to another fishing boat IFB Vajra. It took nearly three hours for the Coast Guard to put out the fire amid inclement weather.

The Coast Guard team then provided assistance to IFB Vajra to tow the gutted boat to Karwar fishing harbour. The ill-fated boat was handed over to coastal security police, Karwar at 4 am Saturday. The coastal police will carry out further investigation.

The health conditions of all the seven fishermen were good, the release said.

