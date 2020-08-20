Karnataka connect to Ayodhya Ram temple ‘Bhoomi Puja’

Bengaluru: The building of Shrirama Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was a long time dream come true. While several Hindus across the country celebrated it a momentous event, Karnataka has its double celebration for contributing its work to historical 'Bhoomi Puja' of Shrirama Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5.

The Karnataka's pride KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) has a pride of place for its milk and ghee, both in India and overseas. The ghee supplied for KMF has resulted in preparing lakhs of 'laddus' during the 'pooja'. While ghee was supplied by KMF to make 'laddus', Belagavi's astrologer N R Vijayendra Sharma fixed the auspicious time to conduct the 'Bhoomi Puja' for the Ram temple.

The 'laddus' distributed as 'prasada' to lakhs of devotees in Ayodhya had the flavour of Karnataka. According to reports, Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini brand had supplied 20,000 kg ghee that was used to make 1.5 lakh laddus.

The ghee was sent in 15kg tins by truck. The KMF has a long-standing association in supplying ghee to the management of Hanuman temple in Patna to make laddus. For decades, KMF has been supplying ghee to Hanuman temple in Patna. KMF also supplies ghee to another Hanuman temple in Ayodhya for making laddus.

"KMF has been supplying quality ghee to TTD. Our ghee is sourced from its dairies in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. The unique taste and aroma of Tirupati laddus is because of our quality ghee.

Now, we are part of the historical Bhoomi Pooja of Shrirama Mandir. It is an immense pride that we could contribute to Ram mandir by supplying ghee. Around 1.5 lakh laddus were made by more than 60 people," KMF senior official expressed, requesting anonymity.

In June 2015, TTD, the trust that manages the temple, chose to part ways with KMF and awarded the ghee contract to a Maharashtra-based dairy, which quoted lower prices than KMF. KMF has bagged the contract again to supplies 1,400 tonnes of Nandini ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

It is not just the 'laddu' connect, Karnataka has another connection to the Bhoomi Pujan event. A three- feet tall wooden idol of Kodanda Rama (Rama with bow and arrow) presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was made by Kengeri, Bengaluru-based wood carving sculptor Rama Murthy.

The idol carved from local Thega (teak wood) was sent along with one and half feet tall idols of Lord Ram's sons Luv and Kush, according to Murthy.