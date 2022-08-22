Karnataka Contractors' Association to remind PM of state BJP's '40% cut'

Bengaluru: In an embarrassing development for Karnataka's ruling BJP, the State Contractors' Association has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding him about his promise to act on corruption.

The Association had written a letter to the Prime Minister, alleging rampant corruption in the BJP government earlier as ministers and MLAs of ruling party were taking 40 per cent commission in all contracts given by the government.

It said that even after many months, PM Modi has not initiated any action in this regard and it has decided to write a letter again and remind him about the charges that have been made earlier against the ruling party.

Kempanna, the President of the State Contractors' Association, has stated that it is over 3 months since the letter was written to PM Modi.

"On Aug 15, PM Modi announced to get this country rid of corruption. The Association is going to convey to PM Modi to fix the issue of corruption in BJP-ruled states first as we are ready to provide evidence for it," he stated.

Kempanna questioned why PM Modi is silent towards huge corrupt practices in Karnataka, alleging that the PWD, Health and Family Welfare, Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other Departments' bills are passed for contractors only after payment to the ministers and officers concerned.

He stated that the Association, in its letter to the PM, will provide details along with evidence about corruption. PM should at least now initiate action, Kempanna said.