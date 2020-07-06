Karnataka: Criminal cases to be filed on hospitals denying Covid-19 treatment

Bengaluru: Karnataka government takes a tough call against the hospitals which deny treatment of Covid-19 patients. "Criminal proceedings will be initiated against hospitals which refuses to treat Covid-19 patients, while warning of a flow in cases in the coming days," says Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

He said, "There were some incidents of Covid-19 patients being denied by the hospitals. Patients can consult a 24x7 helpline '1912' for any such complaints." He also said that only 117 beds were handed over to the government where 2,734 beds were promised. The minister said that the number of cases will be increased in the coming days, but asked people not to panic as the situation was under control in Bengaluru.

A total of 400 ambulances are deployed in Bengaluru to transport Covid-19 patients only. Sudhakar said that 80 state-run labs were testing samples in Karnataka. "Private labs have not taken any testing load. Rules will be framed soon for private labs to test the samples sent by the Government," he added.

Senior citizens to be sent to isolation

With the increase in positive cases in Bengaluru, the government is considering regulation on quarantining senior citizens above 60 years of age in their homes. Sudhakar said that it is a challenge to prevent transmission of the disease to senior citizens.

"We are discussing with experts about the issue and will take a call soon," he said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised more facilities for Covid-19 patients in the coming days. "We need 500 more ambulances. Two ambulances are deputed per ward now, which has to be increased to four per ward," he said.