Karnataka Elections 2023: Exercise your right without succumbing to any desires, or temptations: Siddaganga Shri

Karnataka assembly elections are going on in full swing, It is a day where everyone across the state can exercise their rights. Voting is very important in the Indian democratic system. A system of electing our own representatives. Everyone should exercise the right given by our constitution, said Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Math.

After casting his vote, he spoke to the reporters and said, "Don't get lured and give our precious vote (Vote). Their one vote is priceless. Therefore, one should vote without being influenced by any kind of desires and temptations. Through this, its sanctity should be maintained, he said.

Everyone above the age of 18 should go to their polling station and vote. In this case, no one should stay at home and everyone should go to the polling station and vote. Voting is fair and free. He said that it is like voting for the candidate he likes in his will.

They should exercise their rights and duties as Indian citizens. 100% turnout is very rare today. This leads to full success of democracy. People should have an attitude to participate in voting. 18 years of age all youth and women are also participating in voting. He said that arrangements have been made for the elderly to vote from home.