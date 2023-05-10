Live
- Poco F5 5G to go on sale on May 16: Specifications, and Price
- AP govt. starts exercise to appoint lectures to the girls junior colleges in each mandal
- Telangana SSC 10th Class Results LIVE UPDATES: Check Direct Link Here
- CM Bommai Casts His Vote At Shiggaon
- Karnataka Elections 2023: Exercise your right without succumbing to any desires, or temptations: Siddaganga Shri
- Kashmir Flies Producer Abhishek Agarwal sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for ‘defamatory’ comments on The Kashmir Files
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 May 2023
- 8.21% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 A.M. In Karnataka Assembly Elections
- World Lupus Day 2023: Know its symptoms and significance of this day
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 10 May 2023
Karnataka Elections 2023: Exercise your right without succumbing to any desires, or temptations: Siddaganga Shri
Karnataka assembly elections are going on in full swing, It is a day where everyone across the state can exercise their rights. Voting is very...
Karnataka assembly elections are going on in full swing, It is a day where everyone across the state can exercise their rights. Voting is very important in the Indian democratic system. A system of electing our own representatives. Everyone should exercise the right given by our constitution, said Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Math.
After casting his vote, he spoke to the reporters and said, "Don't get lured and give our precious vote (Vote). Their one vote is priceless. Therefore, one should vote without being influenced by any kind of desires and temptations. Through this, its sanctity should be maintained, he said.
Everyone above the age of 18 should go to their polling station and vote. In this case, no one should stay at home and everyone should go to the polling station and vote. Voting is fair and free. He said that it is like voting for the candidate he likes in his will.
They should exercise their rights and duties as Indian citizens. 100% turnout is very rare today. This leads to full success of democracy. People should have an attitude to participate in voting. 18 years of age all youth and women are also participating in voting. He said that arrangements have been made for the elderly to vote from home.