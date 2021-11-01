Karnataka Government Allowed Selling Green Crackers On The Occassion Of Deepawali

This year during Deepavali, the Karnataka government has solely permitted the selling and bursting of green crackers for the sake of environment. During November 1 and 10, retailers must obtain authorization from authorities to supply green crackers, according to guidelines released on Saturday.



The guidelines included that the stalls should be located in specified locations, such as open fields or regions with enough space and two-way ventilation. Between two shops, there should be a six-meter space. Thermal screening, sanitizer, and a six-foot social distancing for clients will be required of stall owners. Facemasks are required for both sellers and customers. There at station, the person who obtained the licence ought to be present. If the directive is broken, the National Disaster Management Act of 2005 shall be invoked.

Safety rules have been established by the fire and emergency local authorities. It is permitted that children should be using crackers strictly under adult supervision, explode crackers in open areas rather than inside houses, prevent loose and flowing clothing, and promptly pour clean water on damaged skin in case of burn injuries. In the event of an accident, helpline numbers had been provided and been asked to call on the fire control room if needed. It further reminded people to contact fire control 101 promptly in the event of an emergency, and to be mindful of children, the elderly, the sick, and animals, as well as not to light loud fireworks near hospitals.

Meanwhile, several states like Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Assam and others had issued different norms and safety protocols to prevent pollution by banning on the selling and bursting of crackers.