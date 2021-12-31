Karnataka Government Revised The Night Curfew Times In Bengaluru In The Light Of New Year's Celebration

The Karnataka government modified night curfew restrictions in Bengaluru on Thursday as the city prepares to celebrate the New Year amid increased cases of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. The prohibitory order inside the boundaries of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate will be maintained, with updated timings, according to the Karnataka government.



The order mentioned that the prohibitory order within the Bengaluru City Commissionerate's jurisdiction shall continue in effect with updated timings, namely from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on January 1, 2022. The decision specified that in Bengaluru, gatherings of five or more people in public locations for New Year festivities in any form are prohibited.

While in-house festivities in residential complexes and private clubs, on the other hand, may be conducted for their members without the need to organise any special activities. The order included hotels, shops, restaurants, nightclubs, and other similar establishments are prohibited from hosting special DJs, events, or shows in the city. They may, however, carry on their normal commercial operations while adhering to COVID-19 procedures.

Furthermore, Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, announced on Wednesday that the state had detected five new instances of COVID Omicron variant. He explained about the places from where the individuals had arrived. One had travelled from the United States while another from the United States via Qatar, one had returned from Dubai, one had arrived from Ghana via Doha, and one had arrived from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru accounted for 400 of Karnataka's 566 new coronavirus cases on thurs, as many major cities saw an increase in infections once again.

As states implement night curfews and other restrictions in anticipation for New Year's celebrations, the new version has generated new concerns about a new Covid wave. While, Mumbai, observed 2,510 new infections, an increase of 82% over the previous day's cases.