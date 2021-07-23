Karnataka government to allow more bike taxis in Bengaluru; cabbies, auto drivers see the red

Bengaluru: The State transport department is all set to give permission to bike taxis in Bengaluru city. So far Ola, Rapido and Bounce have expressed interest in operating bike taxis. Though Rapido is already running taxi service in city, bike taxis are facing stiff resistance from cab drivers. On 20 July, more than 50 Rapido bike taxis were seized in HSR layout RTO office for violating traffic norms.



The decision of the State government to allow bike taxi services is drawing flak from auto and cab drivers. Speaking to The Hans India, Namma Chalakara Sangha president Somashekar said that thousands of taxi and auto drivers are facing economic hardship owing to the lockdown. "Most of the drivers from economically weaker sections who have taken loans to buy vehicles are struggling to pay EMIs. If the government allows bike taxi services, the cab and auto drivers would be deprived of their income and would resort to suicide.

But not heeding to their request, the transport department is finalizing fare for bike taxis. Sources said that the department plans to fix slab rates for 5 km and 10 km range. The department has laid down certain stringent conditions to operate bike taxis. Those below the age of 15 years will not be allowed to ride on a bike taxi and riders should carry only customer. Besides this, customers will be permitted to carry only personal items like normal-sized backpack or handheld briefcases, etc. of reasonable weight.

The name and phone number of the service provider or individual and bike driver will be painted or otherwise firmly affixed on the exterior of the body of the two-wheeler in a colour vividly contrasting the colour of the taxi. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on July 14 announced electric bike taxi project aiming to provide self employment and cheaper fare for commuters.

Diganth Indraj, a commuter in Kengeri, said that bike taxis would reduce cost of travelling drastically. Bike taxi would be a boon for middle class people at a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing, he said.