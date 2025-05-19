Karnataka govt hits back at BJP MP for his comments on Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro project

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Monday hit back at Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for dubbing the proposed extension of the metro project from Bengaluru to Tumakuru city as a ‘stupid idea’.

“Two MPs from Bengaluru have objected to the project. They don't have any idea. One of them has called it a stupid idea. I can understand such an opposition to the project,” Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara told media persons.

Without naming Tejasvi Surya, Parameshwara said, "I thought the MP had some knowledge about international cities. In places like Tokyo and New York, satellite cities and towns have been developed to reduce urban pressure. Our intention is similar, to reduce the burden on Bengaluru."

He said that the project is not being undertaken for ‘fun’, adding that he must understand that and should issue statements more carefully.

He said that the Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, who represents the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency, is well aware of the situation.

Parameshwara pointed out that it has been planned well and there is no ill intention behind it.

“Ten years ago, I had stated that extending metro services to the neighbouring city of Tumakuru would reduce pressure on Bengaluru,” he said.

Parameshwara informed that after the Hemavathi River water was brought to Tumakuru, and the water issue was addressed, people have started settling there in large numbers.

“I have long advocated that extending the Metro line to Tumakuru is appropriate. I also convinced the Chief Minister to announce the project. A tender was awarded to a Hyderabad-based company to conduct a feasibility study and submit a report. That report has now been submitted. We are considering its pros and cons."

He explained that it must now be decided whether the Metro line should run above the National Highway or alongside it, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) must be prepared.

"We intend to facilitate commuting between Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Bengaluru is growing rapidly, and 20,000 acres have been developed as an industrial hub in Tumakuru. It will benefit the people," he added.

He pointed out that the journey from Tumakuru to Bengaluru ideally takes one hour but currently takes two. "Tumakuru city also needs to grow; it is located just 60 kilometres from Bengaluru," he said.

When asked about the possibility of a second airport in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that the Bidadi region on the city's outskirts and the Nelamangala region in Tumakuru district—both close to Bengaluru—are being considered for the new airport.

He noted that if the second airport is built in Nelamangala, the Metro would be a welcome development.

"From Dabuspet in Tumakuru to Devanahalli, the Quin City project has been announced across 5,000 acres. Land acquisition is underway. All these factors must be considered. It will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with private players investing and recovering their costs over a 20- to 30-year lease period," Parameshwara maintained.

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya said that the Karnataka government’s idea to extend the metro to Tumkur is a “stupid idea.”

“They should instead focus on early completion of pending lines and further densification of the network inside Bengaluru. Metro is to solve intra-city connectivity,” he said.

Responding to another question, Parameshwara said appointments to boards and corporations have been made. In some places, people have been given additional charges, and in others, Managing Directors have been retained. “These positions need to be given to party leaders, and they will be,” he said.