Karnataka High Court appoints district judge as administrator for SJM Mutt

Bengaluru: The state High Court appointed Chitradurga District and Sessions Judge as Temporary Administrator of Shree Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Brihan Math in Chitradurga.

In a recent development, the High Court of Bengaluru has issued a significant order appointing the district and sessions Judge of Chitradurga as the temporary administrator of Murugharajendra Brihan Math in Chitradurga. This decision came after H. Ekanath filed an appeal challenging the previous order of a single-member bench, which had quashed the government’s appointment of an administrator to the Math.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice MJS Kamal, thoroughly considered the petition and subsequently directed the district court judge to assume the role of administrator starting tomorrow morning. Additionally, the bench instructed the temporarily appointed administrators, who are district judges, to oversee the day-to-day affairs of both the Muruga Math and its associated educational institutions. Notably, the court advised against rushing to make any policy statements regarding the matter.

The Court further emphasised that the Deputy Commissioner must provide the necessary cooperation in this regard. The hearing on the case has been adjourned to July 18, giving all parties involved sufficient time to prepare their arguments. The SJM math former pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharan, was arrested by police , in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). Subsequently, on December 13, 2022, retired IAS officer P. S Vastrada was appointed as the administrator of the Math by the government. He assumed office two days later, on December 15, 2022.

However, junior pontiff Basavaprabhu Swamiji, the temporary caretaker of the Math, and the devotees approached the High Court, challenging the government’s decision to appoint an administrator. They argued that this action was unconstitutional under Article 162 of the Constitution, as well as illegal based on the Chitradurga District and Sessions Court’s restriction on their powers according to the Prevention of Misuse of Religious Institutions Act, 1988, Section 8(2).

The High Court, through a single-judge bench, reviewed both petitions and subsequently nullified the government’s appointment of an administrator. Similarly, the Chitradurga District Additional Sessions Court dismissed the order, expressing the opinion that government interference in religious institutions such as Math was inappropriate.

In 2011, the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997 underwent an amendment by the state government. The amendment excluded monasteries and the shrines affiliated with them from the purview of the legislation. The court’s verdict highlighted that the government cannot interfere in the affairs of the Math unless there is statutory authority to do so. Despite the government’s decision not to file an appeal, Eknath took the initiative and filed an appeal challenging the court’s ruling.