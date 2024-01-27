Live
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
A man has been arrested on the charges of sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.
Ramanagara: A man has been arrested on the charges of sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.
The body of the victim was found near a railway track, police said.
Preliminary probe revealed that the minor boy was sexually assaulted and killed.
On Friday, the accused lured the victim boy with a biscuit packet and took him from a bus stop to an isolated place, where he sexually assaulted him. Later, the accused killed the victim.
The deceased is yet to be identified.
