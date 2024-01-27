Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested

Ramanagara: A man has been arrested on the charges of sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The body of the victim was found near a railway track, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the minor boy was sexually assaulted and killed.

On Friday, the accused lured the victim boy with a biscuit packet and took him from a bus stop to an isolated place, where he sexually assaulted him. Later, the accused killed the victim.

The deceased is yet to be identified.