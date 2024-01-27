  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested

Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
x
Highlights

A man has been arrested on the charges of sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Ramanagara: A man has been arrested on the charges of sodomising and killing a six-year-old boy in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The body of the victim was found near a railway track, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the minor boy was sexually assaulted and killed.

On Friday, the accused lured the victim boy with a biscuit packet and took him from a bus stop to an isolated place, where he sexually assaulted him. Later, the accused killed the victim.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X