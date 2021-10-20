Karnataka minister urges outsiders to learn Kannada

Bengaluru: Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar has called on non-Kannadigas in Karnataka to learn at least 100 Kannada words for this Karnataka Rajyotsava, to be held on November 1.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Sunil Kumar said, "People who have come to Karnataka from other States should learn and use the local language."

Also talking about the preparations for the upcoming Kannada Rajyotsava, Kumar said, "The celebrations will start early this year. A special seven-day event 'Mathad Mathad Kannada' will be organised from October 24. Around six different programmes will be held in seven days of the event to encourage the use of the mother tongue in the State. Let us all resolve to speak and use Kannada effectively."

About 4,500 applications have been received so for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award this year, he said, adding that the final list of awardees will be released on October 28 or 29.

This is the second highest civilian award by the Government of Karnataka. The award is given to those who have excelled in various fields. The Rajyotsava Award is presented by Chief Ministers of Karnataka in Bengaluru on 1 November every year.

The award includes a letter of commemoration, Rs 1 lakh cash reward and 25 gram gold medal.