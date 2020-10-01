Karnataka: No mask? Pay Rs 1,000 fine, warns Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Wednesday declared that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places would be increased to Rs 1000 in urban areas while it is Rs 500 in rural areas.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with officers here, Karnataka Medical Education minister Dr K. Sudhakar asserted people have begun displaying negligence by not wearing masks and failing to maintain social distancing norms.

"The area police have been authorised to collect the fine. Moreover, the state government had to take such harsh decisions to increase the fine amount from Rs 200. The fine will be imposed on those not fully covering their noses and mouths with masks," he said.

Sudhakar added that the state government had again imposed a partial ban on participation of people in social, religious, political gatherings as well as weddings and other cultural ceremonies.

"No more than 50 people can attend these ceremonies. Action will be initiated against organisers or owners of the organisation if more people are found in such gatherings," the minister maintained.

He added that buses (public transport) can operate with 50% of their capacity.

"Bus conductors will be instructed to allow only those with masks into the buses," he said, adding that all government employees must wear masks and they won't be allowed to enter the office if found without masks.