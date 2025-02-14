Karnataka Plans To Close Nine New Universities, Citing Financial Constraints

A significant educational policy shift is underway in Karnataka as the state's cabinet sub-committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has recommended closing nine out of ten universities established during the previous BJP government's term. This decision follows a Karnataka State Higher Education Council report indicating a required budget of Rs 342 crore for the universities' first five years of operation.

DK Shivakumar highlighted practical concerns about the universities' viability, noting that each institution was initially allocated only Rs 2 crore without proper infrastructure or student enrollment plans. He pointed to existing patterns where students from regions like Mandya and Chamarajanagar prefer studying in Mysore, leading to low enrollment in local institutions.

The opposition has strongly criticized this move, with Upper House Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy arguing that the decision appears politically motivated. He emphasized that while the universities might require Rs 200-300 crore to operate, this investment is crucial for providing accessible education to students from remote areas who cannot commute long distances daily.

The final decision awaits cabinet review, with Shivakumar defending the sub-committee's recommendation and suggesting that the hasty establishment of these universities by the previous government deserves scrutiny. The outcome of this decision could significantly impact higher education accessibility in Karnataka's remote regions.