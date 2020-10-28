Karnataka reports 3,691 new coronavirus cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,691 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths, taking the tally to 8,09,638 and toll to 10,991, the health department said. The total infections comprise 7,27,298 discharges cumulatively including 7,740 on Tuesday and 71,330 total active cases including 944 in the ICU.

Of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,874 fresh cases and 24 deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,29,250 infections, 3,778 deaths, 2,78,843 discharges including 4,446 on Tuesday and 46,628 active cases.

According to a health bulletin, 188 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Mysuru, 128 in Vijayapura, 123 in Mandya, 122 in Dakshina Kannada, 114 in Hassan and 103 in Shivamogga. Cases were also reported in Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

The health department said three deaths each took place in Ballari and Dharwad, two each in Uttara Kannada, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. One death each were reported in Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura. Most of those who died of coronavirus were above 50 and they had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or Influenza Like Illness. There were as many as 66,701 tests done on Tuesday including 52,316 using the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and other methods, taking the total tests done to 75.14 lakh, the department added. PTI