Karnataka reports 8,324 fresh Corona cases and 115 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,324 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,27,076 whereas fatalities touched 5,483 with 115 fresh deaths, the health department said. The total infections comprised 2,35,128 discharges including 8,110 on Saturday.

There were 86,446 active cases in the state including 721 in the ICU, the department said in a statement. The spike in cases was led by Bengaluru urban district, which recorded 2,993 fresh cases and 25 deaths. The city has cumulatively reported 1,24,442 cases and 1,911 deaths due to the coronavirus.

There were 37,315 active cases including 285 in the ICU. There were cumulatively 85,215 discharges in the city including 2,174 on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, 468 fresh COVID cases were reported in Ballari, 333 in Shivamogga, 325 in Hassan, 319 in Davangere, 309 in Mysuru, 290 in Dharwad, 276 in Belagavi, 272 in Dakshina Kannada and 238 in Koppal.

Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura and Udupi were among the districts which also reported fresh COVID-19 cases. The department said 11 deaths due to coronavirus were reported today in Mysuru, nine each in Dharwad and Haveri, seven in Dakshina Kannada, six in Hassan, five each in Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Deaths were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Koppal and Mandya.

While a majority of those who died were above 50 years, there were young people who succumbed to the infection. There were two people in their teens (14 and 17), who hailed from Mysuru, six in their thirties and 11 in their 40s. Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or Influenza Like Illness.

The department said as of today, 3,98,584 lakh people were home quarantined whereas in the past 14 days, 3.72 lakh primary contacts and 3.16 lakh secondary contacts have been traced. There were as many as 72,684 tests done on Saturday taking the total tests done so far to 27.86 lakh, the department added.