Karnataka should enhance Covid aid for poor: SUCI

Bengaluru: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) on Saturday demanded compensation for lockdown-hit people.

"Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa amid soaring pressure from the general public has announced the Covid relief package for the second time. The package covered beneficiaries from certain sections like ASHA, Anganwadi workers, fishermen and un-aided school teachers, but it is far from adequate given the scale of loss of livelihood to wider section of people," K Uma, Secretary, Karnataka State unit of SUCI (C) said. The government though had rightly announced the second phase of lockdown, SUCI(C) added that it's worthy to be noted that the loss of many livelihoods as a result of the second Covid wave is also because of the utter negligence and apathy of both the central and the state governments.

"Given the current situation, which has led to several people losing their jobs, many daily wage labourers and petty small time self-employed being deprived of earning their daily bread for months together, it is far from realistic that the announced package of Rs. 2000 – Rs. 3000 would do any benefit for such a great scale of livelihood loss," Uma added. SUCI(C) stated that the current crisis demands that the central government should intervene and add to the State's relief package.

"It is the sole responsibility of the governments to save livelihood of all workers, unorganized labourers, agricultural labourers, guest lecturers, small-time self-employed people," Uma added.