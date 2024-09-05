Karnataka showcases BTS 2024 to global partners

Bengaluru: The Department of E, IT, BT ,Government of Karnataka, under its Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) initiative, hosted the GIA Meet on Tuesday to promote the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 (BTS 2024) to its Global Innovation Alliance partner countries and international trade mission representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT, and Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, emphasized the importance of Bengaluru and Karnataka as a global hub for technology collaboration. He stated, “Bengaluru is not just the tech capital of India; it’s a globally recognized hub for innovation, research, and technology-driven growth. The state’s dynamic ecosystem has attracted over $45 billion in foreign direct investment, with global giants establishing significant R&D centers here. With over 15,000 startups and a startup valuation of $180 billion, Karnataka is at the forefront of global innovation.

It is also the leading destination for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with more than 400 centers already established in Bengaluru, making up over 40% of all GCCs in India.

“The Bengaluru Tech Summit has been instrumental in bringing together the brightest minds from around the world, and I strongly urge our Global Innovation Alliance partners to include BTS 2024 in their event calendars.

Active participation will not only contribute to our shared technology future but also help continue creating high-quality jobs, driving economic growth, and building a more connected, sustainable, and inclusive world. Karnataka remains the destination of choice for global technology collaboration, and we look forward to welcoming our GIA partners to explore new opportunities and drive innovation together.”

IT Bt department secretary Dr. Ekroop Caur presented an overview of the event along with new GIA initiatives which will be tailored to the requirements of the partner countries. She spoke about how the Government of Karnataka is actively enhancing its global engagement through several key initiatives aimed at fostering international collaboration for the state’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

The Global Innovation Alliance Market Access Programme (GIA MAP) has successfully facilitated physical exploratory visits for growth-stage Karnataka startups to five countries—UAE, Singapore, Belgium, Australia, and Germany—across various tech segments, supporting 42 startups. Notably, the recent edition in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany, announced a Welcome Package offering €10,000 in financial support to Karnataka-based startups.

The Consul Generals of GIA countries along with Heads of International Trade Missions & different provinces of these countries participated in the event including Australia, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, the USA, the UK, Poland, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy were present.