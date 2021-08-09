Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 Declared: 99.9 percent of students passed, check the link here

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 Declared: The Karnataka State Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the Karnataka SSLC results 2021 a while ago. The pass percentage in Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 is registered as 99.99 percent. The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the result at a press conference and the students are advised to check the result at direct links, which will be activated soon.

The e-marks sheet can be downloaded from the websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in by entering the hall ticket number or the roll number.

It is a known fact that Karnataka was one of the few states that conducted Class 10 board exams in 2021 despite the Covid-19 second wave stating that the marks are important for the students to choose the stream in which they want to join in Class 11. However, 99.6 percent of students turned out for the exams and 99.9 percent students passed.

It is to be noted that the state has obtained the best results In SSLC. As many as 71.80% of students have been passed in Karnataka SSLC exams in 2020, with a slight fall from 72.79% in 2019.