Karnataka's Government Plans To Bring Services To People's Doorsteps

From January 26, 2022, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed the government would offer many benefits to beneficiaries, which include rations and pensions from several social security systems. He believes that the government apparatus should neither be in Vidhana Soudha and should instead be transported to the communities.



On Saturday, he launched the Deputy Commissioner's March to Village in Surahonne village in the Nyamathi taluk of the district, saying that they are implementing required arrangements to guarantee that people receive rations at their doorsteps. In their villages, people must be able to access all social security benefits. It was their intention for individuals to obtain all certificates in gramme panchayats.

On November 1, jan sevak programmes will be administered on a pilot basis in 28 Bengaluru constituencies, according to Bommai. From January 26, it will be expanded to the entire state. He vowed a clean, corruption-free management, saying he is willing to work 20 hours a day and has a strong team of ministers.

Meanwhile, other elite ministers present during the event were Chief Minister's Political Secretary MP Renukacharya, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa, MP GM Siddeshwara, MLAs Madal Virupakshappa, N Linganna, MLC Ayanur Manjunath, former MLA Basavaraj Naik, Mayor ST Veeresh, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Hosagoudar, Gram Panchayat President Halesh and District BJP President Veeresh Hanagawadi, reported Deccan Herald.

It is believed that the schemes are launched for the welfare of the people and bringing several required changes in the lives of the village people.