Karnataka’s Socio-Economic Survey: CM appeals for public participation

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made a appeal to all citizens of Karnataka to actively participate in the comprehensive Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 7, 2025.

“My humble request to every citizen of the state is to please participate in this survey. Please answer all the questions put forth by the enumerators truthfully and to the best of your knowledge. To help you prepare, Asha Karyakartas will visit your house in advance to provide the application form,” the Chief Minister stated during a press conference.

The Chief Minister stated that the survey will be undertaken by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. This survey becomes necessary as the previous report submitted by the Kantharaj Commission a decade ago was not accepted by the government he said.

He emphasised that the survey is a crucial step towards achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all, as enshrined in the Constitution. “Even decades after independence, inequality persists. To make our democracy stronger, we must eliminate these disparities. This survey will provide the data needed to design effective welfare programs for everyone,” he said.

The survey aims to cover the state’s entire population of approximately 7 crore people across 2 crore households. It will gather detailed information on the social, educational, political, and economic status of every family.

To ensure a smooth process, the government will deploy 1.75 lakh teachers to carry out the survey during the Dasara vacation. These teachers will be paid an honorarium of up to Rs. 20,000 each, with a total allocation of Rs 325 crores for this purpose. A provisional budget of Rs 420 crores has been set aside for the entire operation, with a promise of additional funds if required.

The Commission, chaired by Madhusudan Naik, has been instructed to conduct the exercise scientifically, ensuring no one is left out. The final report is expected by December 2025 he said.

The survey will employ several technological measures to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness. Each household will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and assigned a Unique Household ID (UHID), a process that has already been completed for 1.55 lakh homes. Even households without an electricity connection will be thoroughly surveyed to ensure no one is excluded. During the data collection process, ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked to mobile numbers. The survey itself will consist of a detailed questionnaire containing 60 questions he said.

To address grievances, a dedicated helpline number (8050770004) has been set up. Citizens can also participate online he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeal, stating that accurate information from every household is essential for the government to formulate policies that ensure a just and equal society for all.