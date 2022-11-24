Kashi Yatra will not take place in winter

Bengaluru: The Karnataka-Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train' specially designed for the Kashi Yatra which was launched in a grand manner by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently (November 11) will be discontinued in December and January.

The funds earmarked for the Chardham and Manasarovar Yatra projects have been utilized for the Kashi Yatra project. Also the 'Karnataka-Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train was started in haste. However, the kitchen carriage (bogie) and some other systems of this train are not adequate for the passengers, so the train needs to be further renovated.

Thus, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and the State Muzrai departments have decided not to send the train to Kashi Yatra in December-January. Also, North India will experience more cold this time. Especially in the months of December and January, the intensity of cold is at its peak. Thus, it is difficult for South Indian tourists to withstand it. Thus, sources have informed that the traffic service will be suspended during this period.

The 'Kashi Darshan Train Package Tour', an ambitious project of the state government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The price of this tour package in partnership with IRCTC is Rs 20,000 and the passenger only needs to pay Rs 15,000. The remaining Rs 5,000 will be given by the state government in the form of subsidy. This train trip was organised with the aim of bringing the people of the state to Bhavya Kashi-Divya Kashi at a low cost. (Trip to Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj) A team completed a successful tour on the opening day. The second team is being taken to Kashi Yatra on November 23. After that, it has been decided to stop the running of train for an indefinite period.

Even though the Kashi Yatra traffic is suspended in winter, plans have been made to fix the kitchen and some other systems of the train. Thus, the department has also calculated to upgrade the Kashi train in winter.

As a result of the lack of funds for the Kashi Yatra announced by the state government in this year's budget, Chardham and Manas Yatra funds are being used, and there is a shortage of funds for the existing old projects. Crores of money given for Chardham (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri) and Manasarovar yatra have been used for the Kashi project. However, as per the rules of the department, those who have gone to Chardham and Manasarovar Yatra are wandering to the Muzrai department with documents for a subsidy of 20 and 30 thousand rupees each. Some are calling up and enquiring about when will the next application submit date call formed?. But there is no proper answer from the department.