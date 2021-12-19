KDEM shines at TiE Global Summit 2021 in Dubai

Bengaluru: Continuing with its mission to contribute to India's $1trillion digital economy with a robust innovation and start-up ecosystem, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission successfully participated in the two-day TiE Global Summit 2021. Through this Global Summit, KDEM underscored the value proposition the development of clusters brings in the overall economic development and how they have become the preferred choice of investments for GCC countries.

The TiE Global Summit 2021, an annual flagship conference for entrepreneurs that was attended by world leaders, technology experts, industry leaders, mentors and investors saw a successful collaboration of TiE Chapters across the world including the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission from Karnataka, India. KDEM was at the forefront of positioning Karnataka's technology trends and inspiring panel discussions on the ecosystem of accelerators and entrepreneurship. To recognise the proliferation of Indian start-ups and enable global competitiveness, KDEM provided a platform for start-ups to showcase their ideas, innovation, and dominance in smart-tech.

The five start-ups from Karnataka, namely, Phyllo, LivNSense Technologies Pvt Limited, MAKERINME Technologies Private Limited, Chipspirit, and Saigeware Technologies Pvt Ltd. participated to pitch to the TiE Angels Investing Program at the Summit. These start-ups will receive further mentoring support from global experts and a chance to meet international VCs. This is part of KDEM's vision of Karnataka assuming a leadership role in India's innovation ecosystem by creating even growth across the state through nurturing talent in cluster cities such as Mysuru, Hubli, Mangaluru.

Speaking at the concluding event, Ravindra Krishnappa, Managing Partner of July Ventures LLP, representing KDEM said, "It is a prestigious moment for Karnataka to showcase India's smart tech and digital dominance at a global platform such as the TiE Global Summit. Through various initiatives of the KDEM and especially our association with TiE, we aim to bridge the knowledge-gap between the industry and the governments while supporting the entrepreneurial community. Our aim will always be to foster a robust start-up ecosystem by handholding investments through tech-enabled service industries."

The Founder, MAKERINME Technologies Pvt Ltd, Harish Rawlani said, "KDEM and TiE presented start-ups such as ours with this wonderful platform where we could network and learn from some of the best brains in the industry. While technology is the future of global economic growth, the pandemic put a bigger thrust on technological innovations to accelerate this further. Platforms such as KDEM and their vision play a significant role in taking tech expertise to a larger audience and inspire and nurture talent for a formidable future."

Speaking on the need for a robust start-up ecosystem, BV Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, "KDEM was conceptualised to be an enabler to technology and innovation start-ups that help build a strong digital economy while promoting Indian talent on a global platform. We have always strived to provide maximum outreach to local talent while recognising, rewarding, and reaffirming their capabilities. Among several initiatives, KDEM provided these five start-ups with a platform such as the TiE Global Summit 2021 to showcase their innovation while providing an enriching environment and network to match global standards. We will continue to be a collaborator for homegrown talents through such programs."