Kekkaru GD Bhatta handcrafts eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Honnavar: In Kekkaru village of Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district, the rhythm of devotion is shaped by the hands of GD Bhatta, a seasoned clay idol maker who has been sculpting Ganeshas for over three decades. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, his humble workshop becomes a hive of activity, with clay moulds, half-finished idols, and colours neatly arranged, waiting to transform into the beloved deity.

Bhatta’s idols are not factory-produced but painstakingly handmade, each carrying a distinct personality and charm. Using locally sourced clay, he ensures that the idols are eco-friendly and dissolve easily in water, leaving no trace of pollution in rivers and lakes. “Ganesha is the remover of obstacles, but he must not become an obstacle to nature,” Bhatta says with quiet conviction.

Pointing out at one particular idol which has become a rage on the internet and social media handles Bhatta told that "this one is a special one with silk finishing and draped in silk dhoti and Angavastram. Even the lavish looking sofa that the Ganesha is sitting is decorated with silk cushions that adds solmenity and that classic look and whats more all the colouring and pearly coating used to make this idol was made out of judicious use of natural pigments and colouring agents.

Over the years, while many idol makers have turned to plaster of Paris and chemical paints for quicker profits, Bhatta has remained firm in his commitment to clay and natural colours. His devotion to tradition has earned him loyal customers across Uttara Kannada and beyond, many of whom return year after year to take home his creations. For Bhatta, the process is as spiritual as it is artistic. Each idol is not just a product but a prayer moulded with care. In a time when mass production dominates, his work stands as a reminder of sustainability, faith, and the enduring beauty of handmade art.