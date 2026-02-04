Kerala lottery tickets worth Rs 72,000 seized near state border

Mangaluru: Karnataka Police have confiscated 1,220 Kerala State lottery tickets with an estimated face value of Rs 72,000 during a routine check in the Mangaluru region, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the seizure was made after officers intercepted a vehicle travelling from Bandadka in Kerala towards interior parts of Karnataka. The tickets were allegedly being transported for unauthorised resale in violation of state law, they said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused had procured the lottery tickets in Kerala and was attempting to transport them to Sampaje, where they were to be sold at prices higher than the official rate. Sale and distribution of lottery tickets from other states, including Kerala, is prohibited in Karnataka under existing legislation.

The individual found in possession of the tickets was taken into custody during routine surveillance conducted in border areas. The lottery tickets were seized as material evidence, and a case has been registered at the concerned police station, officials said. Police sources said smuggling of Kerala lottery tickets into Karnataka continues despite a statewide ban on lottery operations. Such activities are frequently reported in border taluks and rural pockets, where demand remains high and enforcement challenges persist.

Authorities said intensified checks are being carried out along key transit routes connecting Kerala and Karnataka to prevent illegal transportation and resale of lottery tickets. Special teams have been deployed to monitor vehicles and conduct surprise inspections, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.

The accused is expected to be booked under relevant provisions of the Karnataka Lottery and Prize Competitions Control and Tax Act. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the incident is linked to a larger network involved in the illegal lottery trade, police added. Officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against those involved in the unlawful sale or movement of lottery tickets across state borders.