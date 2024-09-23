Live
Khadar strikes the right key at CPA Wants more Federal features in State-Centre relationship
The conference of the India Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) got a valid point raised by the speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly, UT Khadar Fareed, on Monday.
During his observations, Khadar pointed out that the United Nations has mandated that parliaments working in a Federal structure need to put its Federal structures working in tandem by 2030. “I feel that India which is also a Federal democracy must hone qualities of better understanding and synergistic of Federal qualities in a better way. Both central and state governments must weave greater cooperation and working culture to achieve a unified developmental agenda for the country.
The theme of the conference was “the role of legislative bodies in the attainment of sustainable and inclusive development.”