Killer records selfie video with body, police launch massive manhunt

Hassan: A gruesome murder near Bittagowdanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan has shocked the district after the accused filmed a selfie video with the victim’s body and circulated it on social media. The victim has been identified as Keerthi (22), a mechanic from Huvanahalli Kavalu village. Police say he was bludgeoned to death with a large stone, and the killers later celebrated the act by recording videos boasting about the murder.

The horrifying incident came to light early Monday morning when locals discovered a disturbing video circulating widely on WhatsApp. In the clip, a man is seen standing beside Keerthi’s body, claiming responsibility for the killing. “We have beaten him... we have killed him,” the assailant was heard saying. Another video shows the accused celebrating and declaring, “Now we have grown big… we are big people now,” displaying a shocking lack of remorse.

Keerthi, who worked as a mechanic, had reportedly gone out on Sunday night with friends he knew from the locality. His family panicked when he did not return home. By morning, the selfie video went viral, prompting immediate police intervention.

Police investigations have revealed that the man recording the video is Ullas, an auto driver originally from Alur taluk and now residing in Hassan. Police say Ullas, Keerthi, and a group of youths were together on Sunday night and had allegedly consumed ganja before a quarrel broke out.

The group is suspected to have assaulted Keerthi, leading to his death.

In one of the viral videos, Ullas appears alone; In another clip, other youths are seen in the background, indicating group involvement. Police sources say, “There was a fight among the group during their party.

In the heat of the moment, they assaulted Keerthi and later filmed themselves.”

The circulation of the video triggered immediate action. Senior officers, including the ASP, rushed to the spot with the dog squad, forensic experts, and fingerprint teams.

The body was found lying near Bittagowdanahalli, exactly matching the visuals in the video.

Hassan Town Police have formed multiple teams to trace Ullas and other suspects. A senior police officer said, “The video has given crucial leads. We are closing in on the accused, and arrests will be made soon.”