KMF increases Nandini milk prices by two rupees from today

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced an important decision to increase the price of Nandini milk. KMF President Bhima Nayak held a press conference at the KMF head office and informed about the rate hike. An extra 50 ml of milk will be added to one litre packet of Nandini Milk. Nandini Milk Price, which is currently Rs 42 per litre, will be increased by Rs 2. Bhima Nayak said that this rate will be applicable from tomorrow. KMF MD MK Jagdish, management board members also participated in the press conference.

The price of a half litre packet of milk will increase from Rs 22 to Rs 24. Yogurt, and other milk product price has not increased. A litre of milk in Kerala costs Rs 52. Bhima Nayak said that in Gujarat Amul is Rs 56 per litre in Maharashtra Rs 56 and Delhi Mother Dairy milk price is Rs 54.

Animal Husbandry and Silk Minister K Venkatesh had said a few months ago that the government has no intention of increasing the price of Nandini milk in the state. However, now as the Lok Sabha elections are over, the price of milk has been increased. This naturally caused outrage among the middle class people.

Before the result of the Lok Sabha elections, the Amul company of Gujarat had increased the price of all types of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The Gujarat Co-operative and Marketing Federation said that the price of Amul milk has been increased due to the increase in the overall cost of production.

Amul’s milk price hike has not affected the people of the state that much. But the increase in the price of Nandini milk of KMF is a shock for the people of the state. The state government, which had recently increased the price of petrol and diesel, has now increased the price of milk, which has added more problem of the people of the state.

Hotels allowed to hike coffee, tea prices

The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) has hiked the price of Nandini milk, shocking the consumers. The price of milk per litre packet has been increased by Rs 2. Bangalore City Hotel Owners Association about the possibility of increase in coffee and tea prices in the hotels after the increase in milk price.

Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association, President PC Rao said that the price of coffee powder and tea powder is high. Now the price of milk is also high. Therefore, hotel owners are saying that it is inevitable to increase the price of coffee and tea. It is being heard that if the price of coffee and tea is Rs 10, it should be increased to Rs 12. The association has not taken any decision on this yet. PC Rao said that it is up to the discretion of the hotel owner to increase the price for now.

Currently, KMF has increased the price of milk packet per litre and announced that the quantity of packet milk will be given extra by 50 ml. Thus, the 1,000 ml (1 litre) packet of milk that was available to the customers will now be 1,050 ml and the half litre packet of milk will get an additional 550 ml. The revised rate will be effective from June 26.